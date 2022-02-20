Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Holdings Increased by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,025,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $7,261,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

LPTX opened at $2.09 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

