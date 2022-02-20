Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lear by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lear by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $171.77. The company had a trading volume of 376,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

