Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.14, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.06.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

