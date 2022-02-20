Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 464.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $213.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.