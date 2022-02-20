Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after buying an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $103.97 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

