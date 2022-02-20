Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHG opened at $34.03 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

