Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $134.75 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

