Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $887.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

