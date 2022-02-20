Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $382.00 at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by research analysts at HSBC from $366.00 to $382.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

