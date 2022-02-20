Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.76.
Shares of LIN traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. Linde has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Linde by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
