Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.76.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. Linde has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Linde by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

