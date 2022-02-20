Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 304.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 84.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 100,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $13,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

LIN opened at $302.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.