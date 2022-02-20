Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 383,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YVR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.