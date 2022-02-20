Liquity One Day Volume Reaches $12.84 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $39.48 million and $12.84 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.19 or 0.06913286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.97 or 0.99667003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051390 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,435 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

