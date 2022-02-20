Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $561.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $561.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.73 or 0.99748234 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 301.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,399,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

