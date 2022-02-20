LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.72-$4.02 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 5,466,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

