loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.45. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 3,983 shares trading hands.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $1,028,250.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

