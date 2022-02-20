Lora D. Blum Sells 4,338 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MNTV opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

