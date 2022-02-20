Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,394 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.