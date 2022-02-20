LPL Financial LLC Acquires 30,989 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $95.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

