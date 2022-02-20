LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,774 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $44,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $280.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

