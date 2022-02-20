LPL Financial LLC Has $50.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.76% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

