Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.57.

LULU stock opened at $308.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.13. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 757,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,325,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,623,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

