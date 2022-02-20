MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of MacroGenics worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

