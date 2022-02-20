MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of MacroGenics worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.
MacroGenics Profile
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
