MakiSwap (MAKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.31 million and $240,503.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.10 or 0.06806143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.73 or 0.99356033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051393 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

