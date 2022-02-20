Man Group plc Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,182,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.