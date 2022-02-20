Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 333,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

