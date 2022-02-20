MAPS (MAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $29.37 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005959 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003187 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,575,955 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

