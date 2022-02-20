MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $384.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $372.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.09. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

