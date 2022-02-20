Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 734,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,388,000 after purchasing an additional 209,208 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $12,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

