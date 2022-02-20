Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average is $153.88. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

