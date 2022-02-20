Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 47,431 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Acushnet worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 38.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.