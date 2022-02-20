Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,446,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ambev by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 2,247,735 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

