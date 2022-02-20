Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of BancFirst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

