Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) PT Lowered to C$0.12

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Martello Technologies Group stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Martello Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Martello Technologies Group Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

