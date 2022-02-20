Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $60.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $62.97 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materialise.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

MTLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 213,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,154. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Materialise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

