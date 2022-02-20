Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80 to $5.20 EPS.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Materion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Materion by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.