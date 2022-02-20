Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

MATX opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $101.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,930 shares of company stock worth $1,059,973 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

