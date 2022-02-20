Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $946.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $981.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $5,279,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

