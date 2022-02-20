Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,350.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.