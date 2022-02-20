Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,992 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $618,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,244. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

