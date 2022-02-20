MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MedAvail.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 535,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 97,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

