Medicalchain Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $58,395.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

