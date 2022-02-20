MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 149.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.05% of MEDNAX worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

