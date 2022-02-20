Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

MDT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,354,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,798. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

