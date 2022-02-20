MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.70.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
