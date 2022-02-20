Melalie Market Cap Reaches $182,353.26 (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00106483 BTC.

About Melalie

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

