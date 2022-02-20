Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of MERC opened at $13.13 on Friday. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

