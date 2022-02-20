Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 4.7% After Strong Earnings

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 4,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

