Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Sells $512,000.00 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

