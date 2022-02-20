Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

